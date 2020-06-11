WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leading Pre-K-5 education company, announced today its Get Set For School Pre-K Interactive Teaching Tool - Animation: Rhyming Riddles has been named Silver Winner in the Children's Non-Broadcast Category in the 41st Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.
Learning Without Tears' Get Set for School Pre-K Interactive Teaching Tool brings learning to life with multimedia assets, including digital letter and number formations, instructional videos, music, and more. Get Set for School reduces teacher prep time and is compatible with any whiteboard or projector, allowing teachers to engage little learners right away.
"We are committed to bringing the most creative, effective, and innovative learning programs to the Pre-K-5 market," explained Terry Nealon, Learning Without Tears' CEO. "The Silver Telly Award recognizes the outstanding talent that is at the core of Learning Without Tears' success, and most importantly, the successful outcomes of the teachers, students, and families that use our products like Get Set for School. We are grateful for this recognition."
"Learning Without Tears is pushing boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "Out theme for this year, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories, is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators"
The winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators around the globe and across all screens. Continuing on from the inaugural Film & Video Screening Tour last season, The Telly Awards toured a selection of Telly Award winning work to London, NYC, Amsterdam and Toronto, culminating with an online event. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards' recent initiate to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video and Immersive & Mixed Reality categories, alongside new categories honor important work in Social Impact and Diversity & Inclusion.
Last year, the Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.
The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners
About Learning Without Tears
Learning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.
About the Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judges by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards includes Catalyst, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, Social Media Week and VidCon.