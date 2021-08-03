LOS ANGELES, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following his #1 single, Down the Road, GRAMMY nominated artist Paul Jackson, Jr. releases his new single 'City of Refuge', featuring long-time friend and collaborator Jeff Lorber. Releasing under his independent label, M And P Music Factory, 'City of Refuge' will be available to download and stream across all digital platforms beginning August 6, 2021.
Continuing in the tradition of Jackson's signature 'lyrical urban contemporary jazz' style, this acclaimed artist delivers his first single from the forthcoming album "More Stories," dropping Fall 2021 and is anticipated to be equally as successful as his previous releases.
"City of Refuge is a reminder that music brings peace and comfort to the soul at a time when we all could use it" says, Jackson.
Coined a 'supreme session musician,' Jackson has an impressive body of work and has appeared on numerous recordings with top superstars such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, Quincy Jones, Daft Punk, Luther Vandross, Boney James, Chicago, George Duke, Dionne Warwick, and more. As a solo artist, Paul has released eight successful albums, containing top ten hits, including the Grammy-nominated "I Came To Play".
'City of Refuge' is a welcome escape from the challenges faced during a global pandemic and an excellent opportunity for Jackson to collaborate with a buddy. Paul has been safe at home during the pandemic and is excited to hit the stages this Summer through the end of year across the U.S.
For media inquiries, contact Lisa Humphrey - Premier Concepts via email: info@premierconceptspr.com or call 626.775.7968.
To book Paul Jackson Jr. contact Earl Cole – Cole Classic Management via email: ecole1247@msn.com or call 818.222.3790.
Click here: https://bit.ly/37aEdyO to pre-save on SPOTIFY.
About Paul Jackson Jr.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paul Jackson Jr. began nurturing his musical talent at an early age by performing with local bands, including a band composed of himself and his siblings. Paul is featured on recordings with top superstars such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Barbara Streisand, and childhood friend Patrice Rushen. Recently, Paul received Grammy recognition for his contribution to the Daft Punk album. Paul has appeared on many television shows & specials, including Tonight Show with Jay Leno, American Idol, The Academy Awards, The Emmys, The Kennedy Center Honors plus multiple Grammy appearances, with Steve Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Ne-Yo, Lionel Ritchie, Chance The Rapper. During a recent Hollywood Bowl appearance, Herbie Hancock described Paul Jackson Jr. as the guitarist who can "play anything".
Visit: http://www.pauljacksonjr.com for updated information on performances and discography.
Connect with Paul here:
Instagram: @pauljacksonjr
Facebook: @PaulJacksonJrFanPage
Twitter: @pauljacksonjr
Media Contact
Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts, +1 310.293.4154, media@premierconceptspr.com
SOURCE Paul Jackson Jr.