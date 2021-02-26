MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The made-for-television educational program, Viewpoint, hosted by well-known dramatic actor Dennis Quaid, is gearing up with content creators to provide a segment featuring green strategies for businesses. The episode will highlight methods businesses can use to make more sustainable decisions alongside the top organizations making strides in the green business industry.
Having a green business is far more than boasting a PR-friendly label. With growing worries in regards to climate change, it benefits organizations to incorporate eco-friendly strategies to accommodate global warming concerns. There are several tactics companies can take to lessen their impact on the environment.
Businesses can make the workplace more environmentally friendly by switching to LED bulbs and moving to reusable cups and containers in place of conventional disposable options. Switching out items like printer paper and shipping boxes for ones made of recycled material can help cut down on company waste, too. Another green option is to reduce paper use. Many businesses can cut down on paper products by merely switching to digital alternatives, thus reducing the company's overall carbon footprint.
Incorporating a green game plan can help businesses significantly reduce their impact on the environment. Viewpoint is proud to highlight the organizations featuring these sustainable green methods in the upcoming episode that Dennis Quaid will introduce.
The television show, Viewpoint was created to educate television audiences. Anchoring the show is a team of widely talented individuals and developers. The segment has accepted several Telly awards throughout its tenure.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid