LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of Good Grief, its 15th original series. This six-part, sixty-minute binge features true stories of loss and how relationships change, even after death. Every episode is available now.
Grief can stop us in our tracks, regardless of the amount of time that's passed. In 10-minute episodes, Good Grief listeners will be immersed in the complexity of the grieving process, witnessing healthy (and unhealthy) ways to cope, and even sharing a few laughs. "Lemonada was founded on grief - we started the company and our flagship series, Last Day, two years ago after losing our little brothers to opioid overdoses," said Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder. "Every day, we create high-quality podcasts that help people feel less alone."
"Grief is lonely and isolating--it's almost a universal aspect of the experience--but it doesn't have to be. This show aims to normalize the grieving process and provide comfort to listeners," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "It's an audio portrait of love and loss supported by an immersive soundscape composed by the talented Hannis Brown."
Good Grief is the 3rd installment in Lemonada's short-form 'Good' franchise. Good Kids was a top 10 parenting podcast. Good Sex, the sex education you always wanted but never got, dropped in March and is one of Lemonada's biggest launches to date.
ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA
Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.
