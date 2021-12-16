OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LemonadeLXP, the Ottawa-based digital adoption and learning experience platform, has moved to a four-day work week to improve their staff's work/life balance.
"One of our core operating principles is to "strive to delight" and that doesn't just apply to our clients," said John Findlay, LemonadeLXP's CEO. "It also applies to our vendors, partners, and crucially, to our team. We want every touchpoint with our company to be an exceptional experience, and that starts with our staff. We firmly believe that work/life balance is important, especially during these difficult times. Giving our team more time to recharge will result in happier, healthier people and ultimately translate to the best solutions and service for our clients."
LemonadeLXP employees are now working Monday through Thursday, 9AM - 5PM EST, with all Fridays off.
"Since 1999, we've been digital innovators and we felt it was time to be social innovators as well," Findlay continues. LemonadeLXP was spun off of its parent company, Launchfire Interactive Inc., both of which have been innovators in the Ottawa tech space.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform.
The learning experience platform transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that upskills remote and on-site employees faster.
The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, helps staff and customers learn to use any new tech that your company is rolling out. Digital Academy allows you to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, and videos — no developers needed.
For more information, visit us at lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.
Media Contact
Carleigh Reynolds, LemonadeLXP, +1 9055160973, news@lemonadelxp.com
SOURCE LemonadeLXP