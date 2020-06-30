SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced the expansion of its LCX platform to make it easier for registered institutional investors to analyze, price, and bid on loans at the time a loan is originated (pre-issuance), down to the individual loan level.
When first launched, the industry first innovation LCX enabled the company to sell previously originated loans at dynamic and competitive prices (at, above or below par), from LendingClub's balance sheet. For the first time, this expansion now allows LendingClub to sell loans at dynamic pricing before they are originated.
These loans do not hit the company's balance sheet, helping LendingClub preserve liquidity. The LCX expansion also increases investors' ability to evaluate and execute their purchase strategies with absolute precision in a real-time, data rich environment. Loans on this agile framework will be offered on the LendingClub marketplace multiple times per day.
"As a technology-driven marketplace, we want to remove friction and encourage investors to trade electronically and with precision whether its pre-issuance or post-issuance, with LendingClub or each other. We believe this will result in increased liquidity of this asset class and add marketplace functionality that previously did not exist," said Patrick Coicou, LendingClub Senior Director Electronic Markets. "We expect to continue to utilize new technology to make this asset both more tradeable and investable while improving the experience for platform investors. We believe this evolution will be a major part of our goal of continuing to provide market-based rates for borrowers and competitive risk-adjusted returns for investors."
"We're excited to continue working together with LendingClub to create market leading solutions," said Gal Krubiner, CEO and Co-Founder of Pagaya Investments. "This LCX expansion is the next evolution in allowing investors to pinpoint risk and increase liquidity."
This LCX expansion is another evolution of the way LendingClub is selling loans in response to changing market conditions and builds on the announcement of its LCX platform last year. The LCX platform is unique to the industry and helps move the entire asset class forward through leveraging technology. The adoption of electronic trading at LendingClub has allowed for faster deployment of capital, improved liquidity, price discovery and an efficient and scalable order execution process.
LendingClub offers loans to institutional investors through four platforms -- Scale, Select, Select Plus, and the combined LCX suite. Member Payment Dependent Notes are also offered for retail investors by prospectus. The company plans to eventually replace the Select platform with LCX. To learn more about the company, visit www.lendingclub.com.
About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.
