ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce their Albuquerque legal team is getting into the Halloween spirit in the most spooktacular way. The team will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat event on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the 1st Health parking lot (2800 San Mateo NE). This is a FREE, family-friendly activity that is open to the public. Scarily yummy candy and other treats will be handed out first-come, first-serve, while supplies last.
"Our Albuquerque team is excited to celebrate Halloween this year with a free trunk or treat event for local families to enjoy. We know the past two years have been full of scary and unnerving events that have taken the fun out of traditional holiday activities and wanted to do something that would bring back a bit of fun, without the fright. We also want to encourage parents to go over costume and general safety precautions with young kids and teens this Halloween to help ensure nobody ends up hurt in an accident," shared attorney Kevin Rowe.
To learn more about Lerner and Rowe's FREE Albuquerque drive-thru trunk or treat event, please contact Liliana Gomez at (505) 544-4444.
