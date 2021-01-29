NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lessonface announces the Essential Master Pass for live music, language, and arts learning & community online -- a special program for essential workers and their families. From Friday, January 29, through Valentine's Day, essential workers and their households are invited to join in to take advantage of the 300+ live, interactive classes a month for only $15. The Master Pass is $35/month for open enrollment to non-essential workers.
The Master Pass holder can access live daily classes in piano, guitar, music theory, beatboxing, Spanish, Korean, Latin, and more, all with highly-qualified teachers who are well-equipped to teach online. These classes are all happening in realtime, so students can interact with their teachers and fellow students. The teachers are also available for one-on-one lessons on Lessonface for completely personalized instruction.
The Master Pass program is Lessonface's most comprehensive effort to make music and arts instruction accessible to all who would like to enrich their time and learn to better express themselves, while providing teachers with fair compensation for their expertise. Teachers on Lessonface received $41/hr on average in 2020, after the platform fees were deducted.
Since 2013, Lessonface's online music and arts education platform has been helping a growing community of all ages reach their learning goals. In the last year they've fielded 5x as many sign ups as in 2019 with over 100,000+ lessons booked.
"Lessonface the website, our teachers, and staff scaled incredibly in the past year to keep up with the overnight demand for high quality music and arts instruction online, which is exactly our wheelhouse," said CEO and founder Claire Cunningham. "I'm blown away by how quickly the community grew while staying true to our roots. We've heard a lot about how much people have been enjoying their music and now arts instruction in this very challenging year and hope that it's been a respite and a bright light for folks. We're very excited to be able to extend this special offer to essential workers, who could likely use a break, more than ever, to make some beautiful music."
Partnerships for free master classes with the MET Orchestra Musicians, and more recently, very popular folk arts instruction with the iconic John C. Campbell Folk School has helped to grow Lessonface's learning community.
What else sets Lessonface apart from the growing list of online lesson providers?
Instruction is all done live--NOT prerecorded
Lessons and help are tailored to your needs, weak spots, or wants
Private lessons and group classes are available with daily live interaction
Accessible to people and kids of all ages
Great resource for homeschooling families
1900+ teachers are using their platform, earning on average $41/hour for lessons taught in 2020
5000 5-star reviews in 2020 alone
Over 170 music subjects available, including: Guitar, Piano, Vocal, Woodwind, Percussion, Strings, and more!
Languages span the globe from Spanish and French to Japanese, Korean, Hebrew, and more!
It's never too late to dive into a new hobby or take your passion to the next level with the help of Lessonface.
Lessonface is a Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is helping students achieve their self-enrichment goals while treating teachers equitably. At Lessonface.com, over 1900 vetted and reviewed music, language, and arts instructors teach live group class and private lessons in a fun and secure environment for all ages. Find the ideal teacher for your interest and style at https://www.lessonface.com. Find more details about the live classes, including the special offer for Essential Workers, at Lessonface.com/Live.
