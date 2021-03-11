NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lessonface, the online music school, announces it has teamed up with the MET Orchestra Musicians for a virtual masterclass with renowned violinist David Chan on April 23 beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. This masterclass is the culmination of an ongoing series of 20 free live online masterclasses since August 2020 with MET Orchestra Musicians providing live coaching to selected advanced-level students performing live from their locations in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The masterclasses take place on Lessonface.com.
Advanced violinists who wish to take part in the masterclass with David Chan may apply for a performer spot before April 1. Musicians of all levels and classical music fans alike may view the live interaction in real-time over Zoom. Viewers may also submit questions ahead of time for the MET Orchestra panelists to address in the live sessions. The sessions are recorded and made available for later viewing on Lessonface.
"We are beyond excited to have the expertise of David as he enchants us with his musical brilliance and knowledge," said Kati Falk-Flores, Lessonface's Director of Marketing and emcee for the masterclass series. "His career speaks for itself, and his ability to inspire future generations of musicians is so appreciated, especially during our current times when music has been a source of comfort and stability for so many students. We extend our sincere gratitude to David and the MET Orchestra for allowing its artists to share their time with our students."
Concertmaster David Chan is one of today's most sought-after artists, both as a violinist and conductor. The 2019-20 season marked his 20th as concertmaster of the Metropolitan Opera; his third as the inaugural Music Director of New Jersey's Montclair Orchestra; and the second as Music Director of Camerata Notturna.
Additional MET Orchestra musicians in the upcoming masterclass series include Christopher J. Hall (tuba) on March 14; Pedro Díaz (English Horn) on March 28; and Bruno Eicher, Julia Choi, and Elena Barere (violin) on April 11. These masterclasses will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT. The masterclass with David Chan will take place from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EDT.
Lessonface provides live online music, language and arts lessons with great teachers in a fun and secure environment for all ages. Lessonface is a Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to help students achieve their goals while treating teachers equitably. Find the ideal teacher for your interest and style at https://www.lessonface.com. Follow them on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/Lessonface.
About the MET Orchestra Musicians:
The MET Orchestra Musicians, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, benefits over 150 musicians in need – not only members of the MET Orchestra, but also music librarians, associate musicians who perform with us regularly, and music staff who work behind-the-scenes with the singers and perform with the orchestra.
The MET Orchestra Musicians has been engaged in the local and global music community through teaching and performing, as well as fundraising in order to distribute need-based grants to its members who have been furloughed without pay since April 1, 2020. For more information or to make a donation, please visit their website at METOrchestraMusicians.org.
