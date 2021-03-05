ST ALBANS, UK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindy Gibbins-Klein takes her best-selling book and award winning coaching platform to the air waves.
The Thoughtful Leader podcast brings leadership to the masses. To reach the maximum number of people with your powerful message, you need a good strategy and an exciting, truly disruptive message. This is what you'll find on Mindy's weekly show where she interviews other leaders.
Widely recognized as a top coach and mentor, Mindy is no stranger to recognition. Some of that includes: Coach/Mentor of the year at the Women Inspiring Women Awards; 'Specialist Coach of the Year' from the Association of Professional Coaches, Trainers and Consultants; Winner, Innovation and Excellence Award in Publishing.
Each episode she'll focus on business owners and subject matter experts who need to build their credibility. On the podcast, Mindy brings together her guests to share with you how they discover and expose REAL thought leaders while showing them how to position themselves as true authorities in their field and how you can, too
New episodes air each Thursday on the Thoughtful Leader podcast. Her podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, GooglePlay and C-Suite Radio
Visit The Thoughtful Leader at http://www.mindygk.com
"Mindy was a great guest on my international radio show http://www.bemoreachievemore.com and talked very practically about how to become a thought leader. The show was so good that I chose to study it with my mentoring group. When it comes to 'Thought Leadership', books and being a great professional to deal with then I would strongly recommend Mindy."
Chris Cooper, Senior Business Mentor, Coach, Facilitator, Broadcaster, Professional Speaker
"Mindy brings a new perspective to CEOs and Entrepreneurs. She is an expert in navigating clients to success with their brand creation, value discovery and how this integrates with book ideas. I've received tremendous value from our 1:1 sessions in Dubai, UAE and subsequently hired her to speak at a local association event with a room of influential Speakers, Consultants, Trainers and Entrepreneurs. She scored 95% when it came to take home value and delivery style. If you are thinking of booking her as a consultant, supplier or professional speaker - don't hesitate as everyone will be thanking YOU for the booking her."
RegAthwal, RAW Group LLC & TAO-Inc
"Mindy is a talented, engaging, thoroughly professional speaker and coach and I feel privileged to have been guided by her on the path to my first book. Whether on the stage or in a webinar, she managed to inspire, coach, cajole and support us all."
Theodora Bredie, Montessori Teacher & Quality Accreditation Assessor
