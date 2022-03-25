Production music library Level 77 Music is excited to announce the appointment of renowned music industry insider Claude Ismael as the company's new Director of International Relations. Ismael—a 30-year veteran of marketing and A&R—will be responsible for international communication and business development.
ROSWELL, Ga., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ismael is joining Level 77 following tenures as president of Rockstar Records, and Magnetic Records, as well as having held numerous executive positions at labels such as DX3 France, Arcade Music France, and Breakbeat Entertainment. His career highlights include overseeing projects for globally recognized artists like Toni Braxton, Aaliyah, Barry White, JoJo, and Frank Zappa, in addition to having managed Rita Marley—singer and widow of Bob Marley—and securing book and film deals for her acclaimed autobiography, No Woman No Cry.
"Having someone like Claude Ismael, who has been working in music and entertainment for over 30 years, will bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to our company," says Patrick Avard, CEO and Founder of Level 77 Music.
"I am very excited to join Level 77 Music because I like the independent, out-of-the-box approach of the company," says Ismael. "I was convinced that I could bring some of my expertise and my international network of music publishing to the company. Patrick Avard was also a huge reason for me joining. He has built up so much credibility and his work speaks for itself. All of this triggered my decision to join this team and I have been so impressed in my first couple of weeks. Their spirit is incredible, professional, and positive. It motivates me to bring everything that I have to increase the success of Level 77."
First launched by Patrick Avard in 2016, Level 77 Music was designed to help users tell their stories through the high-impact work that has earned many of its contributing artists, producers, and composers recognition in mainstream music and entertainment circles.
A pioneering music producer, Patrick Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's Cheer, America's Got Talent, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Level 77 Music's Executive Producer Jason Rudd recently received the Mark Award for "Best Country Track" at the 2021 Performance Marketing Awards. Other Level 77 Music producers have been featured in numerous television projects, including Fox Sports, ESPN, ABC, and more.
To learn more, visit Level77Music.com.
