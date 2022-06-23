Level 77 Music has signed an exciting new publishing agreement with London-based Grey Man Production Music. The announcement comes on the heels of the Atlanta company's recent international expansion into Korea, Israel, Japan and Europe.
ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Grey Man catalog features a boutique collection of thoughtful, diverse pieces that encompass both both solo instrumentals, and nuanced stock music underscores. It's perfect for narrative-driven video, documentaries, and other projects that benefit from atmospheric music that won't detract from the performance of a scene.
The understated nature of Grey Man's library, in addition to their impeccable production quality, is exactly what attracted Level 77 Music to represent their catalog in the U.S.
"Our new publishing agreement with Grey Man Music is a perfect match," says Patrick Avard, CEO and founder of Level 77 Music. "Their vision is aligned with ours, and their incredible music will add tremendous value to the clients we serve. Grey Man's albums are rich with high-quality production that we know will do extremely well here in the United States."
Grey Man looks forward to unlocking vibrant and versatile opportunities for their catalog and composers with expert guidance from the like-minded team at Level 77.
"Grey Man Production Music is thrilled to be represented in the USA by Level 77," says Adam Knight, Director at Grey Man. "Since the collection began, it has always been an ambition to work with publishers who share our independent values, creative focus and drive. In partnering with Level 77, we believe this has been achieved, and we are most excited to embark on this new chapter."
Founded by pioneering music producer Patrick Avard in 2016, Level 77 Music was designed to bring a cutting edge approach to the world of production music, sync licensing, and beyond. Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's Cheer, America's Got Talent, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while Level 77 Music's Executive Producer Jason Rudd received the Mark Award for "Best Country Track" at the 2021 Production Music Awards. Other Level 77 Music producers have been featured in numerous television projects on networks like Fox Sports, Hulu, ESPN, ABC and more.
You can learn more about Level 77 Music and search their collection at http://www.level77music.com.
