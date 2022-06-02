Atlanta-based music production company inks deal with powerhouse Japanese music publisher.
ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level 77 Music is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sakura Notes, the preeminent Japanese production music library. Sakura Notes is a leading representative of major U.S. brands in the Japanese territory, and their longstanding reputation is a natural fit for Level 77's continued global positioning in the music licensing, video production, and stock music sectors.
Sakura Notes' substantial library has included music from all genres for various licensing applications since 1992. Their 150,000-song catalog is highly regarded in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Australia, and many other regions. They release more than 10,000 new songs per year to their extensive audio arsenal, adding new songs to their collection each month. They have a wide range of specialties, including commercial/ad music, music for YouTube, sync licensing, and beyond. Sakura's impressive library is also tapped by filmmakers for film scores, movie trailer music and sound effects.
"We are extremely happy and excited to start representing Level 77 Music in Japan," says Mike Duer, Vice President of Sakura Notes. "It's a gem of a catalog and they're a friendly bunch of indie-minded people, too. We're looking forward to great days ahead of us!"
"I can't express how thrilled we are to have a partner like Sakura Notes in Japan," adds Patrick Avard, CEO of Level 77 Music. "They are an established, powerhouse brand in production music and we feel this sets us up for success in their territory."
Level 77's trend of making international headwinds has also yielded an expanded partnership with Israeli creative music solutions agency, Songs to Your Eyes. For over 15 years, Songs to Your Eyes has created a name for its own stellar catalog, placing music in national ads, theatrical trailers, extreme sports brands, and unscripted TV programming.
"When Level 77 Music acquired all the albums currently in The Vault Label from Kool Kat Music, we evaluated all the existing sub-publishing relationships," says Avard. "Songs to Your Eyes was doing a fantastic job, so it only makes sense to expand our existing relationship with them."
First launched by Patrick Avard in 2016, Level 77 Music was designed to help creators tell their story through the high-impact work that has earned many of its contributing artists, producers, and composers recognition in a variety of entertainment sectors.
A pioneering music producer, Patrick Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's Cheer, America's Got Talent, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Level 77 Music's Executive Producer Jason Rudd recently received the Mark Award for "Best Country Track" at the 2021 Production Music Awards. Other Level 77 Music producers have been featured in numerous television projects, including Fox Sports, ESPN, ABC, and more.
Media Contact
Heather Henderson, Level 77 Music, 1 470-600-9202, heather@level77music.com
SOURCE Level 77 Music