The new 7-Eleven, Inc. ultimate gamer’s cups are extreme. Extremely cool, extremely collectible … and they could be extremely lucky. The premier name in convenience retailing is back with new extremely-limited-edition cups for each of its signature proprietary beverages – Slurpee®, Big Gulp® and coffee. Purchase includes a year’s worth of free beverages, redeemed by scanning the 7Rewards® barcode in the 7-Eleven app, and a chance to win a Playstation®5 console… Actually, make that 15 chances.