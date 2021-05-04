SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has announced their spring feature release, increasing efficiency for recruiters everywhere. Over the last year, talent teams have had to adapt to hiring freezes, layoffs, pivot to support other business functions, and back to re-hiring. Everything has changed about the way we work. And recruiting is ripe for innovation. New technologies are making the hiring process for both recruiters and candidates more efficient and user-friendly.
According to LinkedIn's March Workforce Report, hiring across the U.S. has picked up to almost pre-COVID levels [1]. Typically, a recruiter spends roughly 7 seconds screening a resume to determine an initial fit for the role and team [2]. That leaves out nurtures, candidate sourcing, interview scheduling, and so much more. To fill this market need and provide additional hours back to recruiters, Lever's latest release supports talent teams efficiency through:
- Screening your applicants faster at the top of the funnel: With Fast Resume Review, the screening and evaluation process of inbound applicants is expedited into one convenient view. During the review, candidates can be advanced in the pipeline, archived, or skipped for review at another time. All of the options include the ability to email and/or add a note to the opportunity to ensure an optimal candidate experience. This frees up hiring teams to focus on more critical tasks.
- Time-saving approvals during the job requisition process: Through the new customization within Dynamic Requisition Approver, teams can ensure that each stakeholder – finance, HR, etc. – is on board with the requisition requested by defining user picklist fields. This cuts down time by having approvals all in one place, removing the need to create multiple approval chains and manage each individual of them.
- Raising the bar for reporting with powerful data-visualization tools: Visual Insights in-app reporting brings an entirely redesigned experience to data-visualization with new Bookmarks and Exports features. There are six new exporting functionalities that make candidate experiences, diversity survey data, and other feedback forms easily accessible to inform recruiting decisions. Additionally, with the bookmark feature, all of the reports are able to be flagged and easy to find in the future.
"The pandemic added more pressure on talent teams than ever before to match their companies with the right, top talent," said Barbara Bermes, Head of Product at Lever. "These new feature releases and partner integrations were thoughtfully prioritized to better support talent teams in making fast, accurate, and diverse hiring decisions and keep our users in mind throughout the recruiting process."
Lever has additionally launched a new slew of integrations and partnerships to support customers in mitigating bias in job descriptions with Bryq, provide a smarter way for candidates to find jobs at the world's leading companies with Otta, and so much more.
To read all updates from the spring release, see here.
1) LinkedIn Workforce Report. (March 2021). Retrieved from: https://economicgraph.linkedin.com/resources/linkedin-workforce-report-march-2021
2) Eye-Tracking Study. (2018). Retrieved from:
https://www.theladders.com/static/images/basicSite/pdfs/TheLadders-EyeTracking-StudyC2.pdf
About Lever
Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.
Our platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 3,400 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Atlassian, KPMG, and McGraw-Hill Education. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.
