Dead_Talk_Live.jpg

Lew Temple Is Our Special Guest on "Dead Talk" Live

 By TWDNow Productions

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of the "Walking Dead Now" Social Media Network with over 325,000 combined followers and TWDNow Productions, "Dead Talk" Live is simultaneously live streamed daily at 9:30PM ET to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. All information about the show can be found by visiting https://deadtalklive.com

Lew Temple will be the guest tonight, Wednesday August 5th, 2020 on "Dead Talk" Live at 9:30PM Eastern Time. You can watch the live stream on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter. "Walking Dead Now" social media links can be found at https://deadtalklive.com. Sabrina Gennarino will appear as a guest on Sunday August 9th and Michael E. Satrazemis will be a guest in late August.

Stay tuned as more guests will be announced.

For more information about the show, recent episodes, featured episodes and upcoming guests please visit https://deadtalklive.com.

For Further Information contact:
John Vizaniaris
Phone: 650-308-4023
email: 244809@email4pr.com

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.