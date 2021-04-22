LUXEMBOURG, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A thrilling new way to experience Esports, LGP1 allows players to battle remotely with their friends, without losing the excitement and social engagement of a live competitive gaming event. The audience watches, interacts, and plays for free together in a party on the platform as they fight for the US$ 50.000 award in an open, online CS: GO tournament.
LGP1 (https://letsgoplayer1.show/index.html) integrates a Gaming Video Content platform with a Reality Show. It is divided into two phases, the selection, and the actual competition, each being 8 weeks long. On its website and app, users witness the battles online every week in a series of tournaments designed to maximize drama and conflict. Only 10 survive: these form the main roster of contenders for the competition, but each day they are challenged in combat and substituted by players from the public. Their numbers are reduced until one last player is left standing, bringing home the prize. Meanwhile, viewers are the protagonists as they guess, bet, and battle their way into the competition, utilizing LGP1 to do so.
Thomas Sanne, Director of LGP1 Sa, states: "In today's world left reeling from the consequences of Coronavirus, the stringent measures due to lockdowns are seriously hindering Esports organisations' revenue streams and leaving the public desperately wanting for social engagement. Being now deprived of it, the audience is left with a dire need to connect. Esports, in our opinion, has not yet fully bridged the gap and could be doing more to fill the void left by the absence of live events. With LGP1, we engage our public and bring it together with fully interactive gamification based on Reality TV dynamics, while offering unique Multi-POV video that enhances the experience and involves like never before. If videogames are where you connect with your world, and you miss the social engagement of live competitions, LGP1 is the gamified GVC platform that allows you to experience remotely the excitement of a LAN party with your friends."
The first season is expected to start in August 2021. LGP1 is developing its platform together with global leaders in Gaming Video Content, and some of the greatest names in Esports. Stay tuned for more exciting news concerning outstanding partners and the growing team.
Boiler Plate: Hiventure Media Sa - Luxembourg (https://hiventuremedia.com/) is the team developing LGP1. It produces digital content for impact, striving to be "Vice Media" for the millennial gamer who wants to change the world. Hiventure takes highly impactful social themes, channels them through gaming content, and targets millennials leveraging cutting edge technology that improves user experience. Based in Luxembourg since 2016, it produced a film now streaming on Hulu, launched last year one of its games on Steam, has another one in beta, and 2 projects under development - all implying strong social impact.
Media Contact
Marco Prinzi, LGP1 SA, +39 3662296870, info@letsgoplayer1.show
SOURCE LGP1 SA