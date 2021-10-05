LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Above & Beyond, one of the world's leading electronic music acts, returns to the U.S.A. for the Anjunafamily Reunion Tour, with an EXCLUSIVE performance during EDC Week on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Élia Beach Club located in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Élia Beach Club, the new hotspot daylife venue that received the Best New Oasis award for Las Vegas Weekly's Best of Vegas 2021, officially opened its doors in June 2021 and will kick off its very first Festival Weekend during EDC Week in a major way.
Above & Beyond will be joined on tour with Fatum, gardenstate, Pretty Pink, and Tomas Heredia, and on the following day, Élia resident (October 24) Deadmau5, who headlined Élia's grand opening #UnstoppableWeekend party and performed again in July, is confirmed to take the stage for a heavy show-stopping weekend to close out the daylife season and his 2021 residency.
Above & Beyond -- Jono, Tony, and Paavo as they are better known to their legions of fans around the world --- have been at the forefront of electronic dance music for two decades.
Founders of the iconic Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels and hosts of a weekly radio show that reaches millions of dance lovers every Friday (Group Therapy), the trio has earned two GRAMMY™️ nominations for anthems 'Northern Soul' feat. Richard Bedford and We're All We Need feat. Zoë Johnston. In 2018, the band's fourth electronic album, Common Ground, debuted at number three on the Official Billboard Album Chart.
Songwriters first, producers second, Above & Beyond's unwavering commitment to their craft has fueled a career that many electronic artists today might only dream of: four acclaimed studio albums, 15 'Volume' compilations, two 'acoustic' albums, and a stand-alone album for yoga and meditation - not to mention innumerable club cuts and dance remixes.
Tickets are on sale now:
Above & Beyond: https://eliabeachclub.uvtix.com/event/uv1305187588dt211023/above-beyond-anjunafamily-reunion-tour-exclusive-edc-performance/
Deadmau5: https://eliabeachclub.uvtix.com/event/uv1305187588dt211024/deadmau5-at-elia-beach-club/
Élia (pronounced ee-LYE-uh) officially opened its doors on June 10th, 2021, in conjunction with grand opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, JC Hospitality, owners of the resort, and hospitality leaders Mio Danilovic, Jason "JROC" Craig, and Michael Fuller, of Élia Beach Club.
The Mykonos-inspired decor and ambiance not only impresses guests but transports them to an international paradise. With travelers continuously journeying to Tulum (Mexico) and Miami (Florida) since the onset of the pandemic, and on the heels of the widespread popularity of tourism to Mykonos over the last five years, it was evident the decor and musical programming of these global destinations are what party-goers want to hear, see and experience. With this in mind, the team set out to create the ultimate getaway destination, paired with the internationally coveted brand of Virgin Hotels as its Las Vegas backdrop -- and so Élia Beach Club was born. With a musical focus on all genres of house music, a relaxed yet energetic dance vibe inspired by international beach destinations creates a rhythmic, transformational experiences for guests, different from any other Vegas pool and nightlife offering.
From the bamboo framed and draped fabric cabana design to the jute and stonework accents, the global design influences differentiate Élia Beach Club from the typical pool atmospheres, offering a photographic backdrop at every turn.
The musical style of DJs and notable EDC guest performers like Deadmau5, Loco Dice, Sofi Tukker, Lane 8, Sam Blacky, Sigala, and SNBRN, incorporates tropical house, world house, and deep house, with a mindset of escaping through the rhythm of dancing and vibrations filling the good-vibe atmosphere of the venue. The beautifully designed stage complete with a straw-thatched roof creates a desirable and attractive focal point to the venue that not only lures in guests and performers but creates a cohesive desire to be a part of the experience it exudes. Overlooking the Mediterranean-colored pool, the music infiltrates the venue elevating the experience to another level, literally. The floorplan allows for all cabana guests to feel integrated into the vibe of the performance, as well as patrons that choose to stay at pool level. Every guest, whether pool level or at a VIP cabana, is offered an immersive, accessible, and welcoming experience. The entire venue evokes an exclusive feel.
EDC Week will be filled with back-to-back performances at the beach club, with an unmatched EDM lineup being offered to guests.
Élia Beach Club's Hours of Operation
Friday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
About Élia Beach Club
Élia Beach Club is the newest Vegas daylife venue located at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, from JC Hospitality (owners of the resort) and Hospitality Leaders Mio Danilovic, Jason "JROC" Craig and Michael Fuller. Curated by Danilovic, Craig and Fuller, and designed by Francois Frossard; with their vision in mind, it exudes inspiration from Mykonos, Greece through its ambiance, furnishings and aesthetic. Frossard brought these visions to life through the venue's details, color palette, and decor. With a musical focus on all genres of house music, a relaxed yet energetic dance vibe inspired by international beach destinations will create a rhythmic, transformational experience for guests, different from any other Vegas pool and nightlife offering. Élia Beach Club received the Best New Oasis award for Las Vegas Weekly's Best of Vegas 2021 within its first month of opening, making it a sought out destination in Vegas.
http://www.eliabeachlv.com | @EliabeachLV
About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room, and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream, and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit http://www.virginhotelslv.com.
About Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.
About Curio Collection by Hilton
Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. To make reservations, travelers can visit curiocollection.com. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
