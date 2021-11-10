COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Libratone, a global audio company devoted to delivering premium audio experiences by applying innovative technologies and aesthetics of Nordic design into wireless speakers and wireless earphones, today announced its AIR+ 2 True Wireless earbuds are now sale in the U.S. at Amazon. AIR+ 2 combines award-winning Nordic product design with rich, immersive sound, smart noise canceling and up to 24 hours of battery life. With a MSRP of $229 and available in white or black, AIR+ 2 offers a wealth of state-of-the-art and intuitive features, including:
- Cutting-edge, immersive sound: Combining high-polymer diaphragm driver units, neodymium magnet dynamics and a balanced Nordic tuning philosophy, AIR+ 2 features an exclusive acoustic architecture that delivers deliver rich and immersive sound.
- A stable connection: Libratone's proprietary mirroring technology delivers reliable and stable pairing between the earbuds and the audio source. AIR+ 2's fit test – available via the free Libratone smartphone app – assists in the selection of the right ear tips with the best insulation. Even if none of the three included ear tips fit, AIR+ 2's Smart Audio Tuning detects wearing status and automatically adapts sound to the ideal audio curve. Equipped with Qualcomm's flagship Bluetooth 5.2 chipset, AIR+ 2 offers high-quality wireless transmission of music, podcasts, phone calls and more.
- Smart noise canceling: Libratone's CityMix® smart noise canceling technology automatically adapts noise canceling levels to various surroundings and activities. AIR+ 2's Hybrid Active Noise Canceling provides up to 30dB of noise and wind-noise reduction and offers a choice of three modes: transparency, comfort and adjustable.
- Up to 24 hours of battery life: AIR+ 2 earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of battery life on a full charge and its wireless charging case provides an extra 3 full charges for up to 24 hours of use. The earbuds are charged via the USB-C port and can also be powered wirelessly via the Qi wireless charging standard. Three LEDs on the USB-C port provide an indication of the current charging status, which can be called up via the function button on the charging case.
- Dual microphones: AIR+ 2 features a dual microphone to deliver excellent voice quality during calls. It provides intelligent speech enhancement thanks to ambient noise detection and analyzes signals from both microphones to ensure clear voice quality even in noisy environments.
- Personalization and customization: Via the Libratone app – available free of charge for iOS and Android devices – AIR+ 2 has a wide range of options for key settings to personalize the use of the earbuds. Tap functions can be set individually for each side of the earbuds (play/pause, next/previous track, volume +/- etc.) and Quick Switching, the quick change of the Bluetooth connection with the last three connected audio sources in range, can also be activated via the tap function settings. The Libratone app also includes options for individual noise canceling settings, a fit test and the choice of different sound profiles.
- A perfect fit: The design of the compact AIR+ 2 earbuds is based on a 3D scan of real human ears and more than one thousand molding tests. The runway-shaped housing fits nicely in the ear canal without pinching. Soft liquid silicone rubber ear tips provide great cushioning and a secure seal.
AIR+ 2 is the winner of 2021 Red Dot Design Award. The intuitively-designed earbuds, which are dust, sweat and splash proof up to IP54, are lightweight and complement the compact charging case. AIR+'s charging case features a rectangular form in high-quality materials with rounded corners, which allows one-handed opening of the case for storing the earbuds, which are inserted vertically. AIR+ 2 can be taken out of the case and placed back into it easily with help of a magnetic click. The center of the premium metallic finish case is adorned with the Libratone logo. With sustainability in mind, the packaging box of AIR+ 2 is made entirely of biodegradable plant fibers – completely without plastic.
For more information, visit https://www.libratone.com/us/products/headphones/airplus-2nd-gen/.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions and weight
Each Air+ 2 earbud:
- H: 5.4 cm W: 2.2 cm D: 1.9 cm
- Weight: 5.5 g per earbud
Charging case
- H: 2.9 cm W: 5.0 cm D: 2.4 cm
- Weight: 41 g
Power
- Up to 6 hours on a single charge (earbuds)
- Full battery time up to 24 hours (with charging case)
- Charging case powered through USB-C (or via wireless charger)
Music and content services
- Play anything through Bluetooth
Libratone app
- Available through Apple Store and Google Play
- Customise earbuds double and triple tap function in the app
- Manually adjust noise canceling level and sound via the app
Inputs
- Bluetooth 5.2
Supported Audio Codecs
- aptX
Driver units
- 2 x 5.3 mm
In the box
- Libratone AIR+ wireless earbuds
- Charging case
- USB-C charging cable
- 3 ear tip sizes (S, M, L)
Key Features
- True wireless
- Smart noise canceling
- Reliable connectivity
- Rich and clear sound
- 24 hours of battery (6 hours ear buds / 18 hours charging case)
- Ultra-lightweight design: 5.5 grams per earbud
- Wireless charging case
- Wear detect
- Sweat and splash-proof design (IPX54)
- Customizable earbuds double and triple tap function
- Switch between multiple devices
- Smart Audio Tuning
Colors
- White
- Black
About Libratone
Libratone is devoted to delivering premium and smart audio experiences by applying innovative AI and wireless technologies and aesthetics of Nordic design into wireless speakers and wireless earphones. Founded in Denmark in 2009, Libratone's name is derived from the combination of the words liberation and tone, meaning "to set sound free." The bird image on the logo originates from the fairytale The Nightingale written by the Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, where the life of a Chinese emperor is saved by a nightingale's beautiful song. All Libratone products are designed by Danish industrial designer Carsten Eriksen, whose friendly, bold and authentic Scandinavian design language was applied across all product series. For more information, visit https://www.libratone.com/us/.
