Pride Houston 365 Invites Local Businesses to Apply for Official Licenses to Host Events in order to partner on raising funds for youth scholarships.
HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After two years of COVID-19 challenges, the Pride Houston 365 LGBT+ Celebration® Festival and Parade is coming out stronger than ever. Ahead of its annual Pride Festival and Parade on Sat., June 25, 2022, at Houston City Hall, the nonprofit has committed to partnering with local businesses to host more Houston events throughout the year.
"We're moving toward a celebration of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community all year long," said Kendra Walker, Co-President of Pride Houston 365. "And with this year-round expansion comes new opportunities for businesses to connect with queer consumers. We're committed to working only with sponsors and partners that reflect our values of equality and inclusion—and we won't look the other way if an unaffiliated company or venue is unfairly profiting off the Pride logo and brand."
Official partnership agreements with Pride Houston 365 dedicate a portion of the licensing fee for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits as well as youth scholarships. Among these is the Monica Roberts Scholarship Fund, which was established by Pride Houston in 2020 to honor the late transgender journalist and Houston resident Monica Roberts.
Thasia Madison, Co-President of Pride Houston 365 states, "We've noticed that consumers prefer to do business with companies that advertise in LGBTQ+ media and celebrate their culture. According to Forbes, companies with LGBTQ+ inclusive ads can increase sales by 40 percent."
To ensure that their consumer choices are deeper than the rainbow flag, all official Pride Houston 365 events and participants in the LGBT+ Celebration® Festival and Parade will now include the new Pride365 logo and messaging.
The official Pride Houston 365 Kickoff Party will be held at JRs Bar and Grill on April 30 at 7:00 p.m., where they will announce the 2022 Grand Marshals who will ride in the downtown parade on June 25, which happens to be the third-largest Pride parade in the U.S.
To host an official Pride Houston 365 event, contact sponsorinquiry@pridehouston.org. For more information about or to get involved with Pride365, please visit pridehouston.org/participate.
About Pride Houston 365
Pride Houston 365 is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has organized the official Houston Pride since 1978. A volunteer-led organization, it provides an environment of service, value, diversity, and equity to all members of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community year-round. IIn 2022, Pride Houston rebranded to Pride Houston 365 under new leadership with an expanded business model that celebrates Pride throughout the year dedicated to raising funds for youth scholarships. Learn more at PrideHouston365.org/.
