WINDSOR, Ontario, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River where the Detroit, Windsor, and Northern Michigan culinary, cultural and music communities tell their stories is launching a first-of-its kind week of episodes featuring the fabulous new Karma Cuban Sandwich from Karma Wine Bar in Tecumseh, Ontario. The interview features the Karma Cuban Sandwich describing it's preparation in detail, history going back to Cuba and it's migration to Tampa and Miami, Florida, suggested wine and soda pairings and Cuban music selections.
Host David Boylan who is somewhat obsessed with Cuban sandwiches suggested the idea of adding one to the menu at Karma Wine Bar to owner Michelle Tremblay, and she jumped at the idea. That led to extensive research and testing and the Cuban that Boylan describes as among the best he has had. "Michelle ran with this idea and the fact that she is brining the pork shoulder in orange juice and spiced rum, then a mojo marinade proves she took this seriously. Then it becomes a more traditional preparation combining the slow roasted pork with smoked ham, Swiss Cheese, thinly sliced pickles, yellow mustard and Cuban style rolls pressed until it all melts together and becomes a glorious sandwich."
Karma Wine Bar owner Michelle Tremblay found a white and red wine to pair with the Cuban including a dry German Riesling and a Pinot Noir from France. "I did not want the wine to compete with the sandwich but rather complement it and both of these selections do that perfectly. David suggested bringing in Mexican Coke as a soda pairing, that's Coca Cola made with cane sugar, a delicious beverage to enjoy with the Karma Cuban as well."
Host David Boylan also thought it would be fun to conduct an interview with the Karma Cuban Sandwich and give it a female voice. "I was so excited with what Michelle had created with this Cuban sandwich that my creative wheels started spinning and this idea kept coming back to me. Michelle was on board and given that this sandwich is her creation, it made sense to give it a female voice. We are not pretending to be Cuban here, this is the Karma Cuban and it has a style and voice all it's own."
For the music episode they discussed some of their favorite Cuban performers including the Afro-Cuban All Stars, Buena Vista Social Club, Cachao, Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco, Ruben Gonzalez, La Lupe and Mongo Santamaria.
Lick the Plate in Detroit and Windsor airs Monday – Friday at 5pm and 10pm and can also be found on SoundCloud and at www.lick-the-plate.com.
About Lick the Plate
Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 900 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario and recently joined MyNorth.com, a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show now airs on 101.5 KGB. Its unique format includes a plethora of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through adventures in food and music. The show is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com
About Karma Wine Bar
Karma Wine Bar is a cozy, intimate wine bar in Tecumseh, Ontario with wine selections from all over the world both by the glass and bottle that rotate on the menu regularly. Karma serves cheese and charcuterie boards as well as a variety of flatbreads, and our newly added Cuban sandwich that all pair well with the wines on the menu. We also offer a wide range of spirits and newly added top shelf varieties of scotch, whiskeys and tequila, as well as some local and domestic beer. Karma is proud to support the local music scene and has live music every Friday and Saturday night.