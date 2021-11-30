DUBOIS, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owner and Founder of Life Coaching and Beyond, Peggy Caruso, is excited to offer a free virtual HR consulting session to any business that purchases 25 or more copies of her latest book: Take The First Shot.
As the host of "The Revolutionize" podcast and a certified executive and personal life coach, Caruso has decades of experience in the consultative industry. Her book provides a perfect guide for people in and out of the business world who want to achieve meaningful change and grow in love, gratitude, and strength.
Take The First Shot makes the perfect corporate holiday gift as it helps people enrich their lives in and out of the office setting. When 25 or more books are purchased, businesses can take advantage of a free virtual HR training session on the HR topic of their choosing.
To get a better idea of what types of topics Caruso can cover, view the list below:
- Adjusting to the challenges for working from home
- How to maintain professionalism in an unprofessional setting
- How to maintain a work-life balance
- How to get the most out of social media communication
- Tips for maximizing leadership skills
- And Much More
"I love that my book helps people unlock their best selves in and out of the work environment," Caruso explains.
"If you want to grow your business by bettering the lives of your employees, Take the First Shot is an inspiring book that will help, continued Caruso.
Those looking to take advantage of the free consultation from Life Coaching and Beyond can learn more at LifeCoachingandBeyond.com
About Life Coaching and Beyond:
With broad experience as an 8-time entrepreneur, author, speaker, executive, and personal development coach, and expert problem solver, Peggy Caruso teaches leadership, teamwork, and communication skills to your team. In addition, she places emphasis on the importance of work/life balance, time and stress management, and goal setting.
Media Contact
Peggy Caruso, Life Coaching and Beyond, 814-299-7190, andrewschetter@gmail.com
SOURCE Life Coaching and Beyond