SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, is proud to announce the newest episode of The New Normal Webinar / Podcast will air live on March 31st at 1:00pm PDT / 4:00pm EDT entitled "2021 Remote Physiologic Monitoring Reimbursement Codes".
Back by popular request is Robert Jarrin, Strategic Advisor and Reimbursement Expert, Brian Scarpelli, Senior Policy Counsel with ACT | The App Association and Kendall Paulsen, Telehealth Manager for Life365 to have a lively conversation around reimbursement and proper usage of the codes.
Jarrin, Brian and Kendall will help discuss reimbursement for Remote Physiologic Monitoring treatment management services in the US, and the proper usage of codes as of the latest 2021 guidance. The panel will discuss whether the waivers and codes / conditions that were put in place at the start of pandemic are likely to stay in place throughout 2021 and beyond.
The panelists are involved in the Connected Health Initiative (CHI) (http://www.actonline.org) which involves hundreds of companies and thought leaders framing reimbursement opinions to Congress and large medical organizations.
Register for the Webinar at http://www.newnormal.buzz.
About Life365
The Life365 Virtual Care platform integrates health systems with healthcare solution/service providers and logistics companies to deliver a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging a growing patient population at home – and beyond. The platform enables health professionals to remotely manage patients with a variety of disease states and offers consumer apps for self-managing their health and wellness. Life365 is headed by an experienced, industry recognized team, recently selected as a Finalist for a 2021 Edison Award for their work in addressing COVID-19. The team's previous "Connected Health" Company was acquired by Alere (now Abbott). Life365 is the major patent holder of the next generation of Wearables, Sensors and Patches driven by Machine Learning / AI, driving the next generation of Remote Patient Monitoring to scale and an enabler in helping patients avoid expensive healthcare resources.
For more information regarding Life365, please visit http://www.life365.health.
About The New Normal
The New Normal from Life365 is a bi-weekly Webinar / Podcast that tackles a wide range of topics related to the shift in Consumer Directed Healthcare, providing access to Health & Care outside of the traditional four walls of the hospital, typically at home.
Episodes of The New Normal from Life365 can be viewed / downloaded at http://www.newnormal.buzz and wherever your favorite podcasts are hosted (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and many others).
