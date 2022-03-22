SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a Microsoft Partner and leading Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform, announced today the integration into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, empowering Providers and Payors to connect and scale to larger patient populations in low-cost settings, typically at home.
With the transition to new Consumer-Directed and Value-Based Models of care, there is a need for healthcare enterprises to scale to a larger population of patients outside the traditional point of care in a connected and cost-effective manner, such as Hospital@Home. Traditional Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions today are used in a more reactive way, targeting high utilizers of healthcare resources after a patient starts spending healthcare dollars, because of equipment and distribution costs, as well as lack of integration and engagement. Healthcare enterprises find it incredibly difficult to extend their traditional care delivery into the home with these single-point "siloed / closed loop" solutions. Life365, along with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, removes these "Friction Points," allowing healthcare enterprises to scale to larger populations seamlessly and cost-effectively in a more pro-active manner, heading off high utilization of healthcare resources and their associated costs.
"The key to managing a large population of patients remotely is personalization, engagement and the extraction of actionable data in a cost-effective manner to feed analytic systems, which in turn provide "insights" and indication to which patients can be triaged and provided Just-in-time care," said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. "By providing a comprehensive, seamless platform into the consumer's Digital Front Door connected to the healthcare enterprise, new models of care can emerge economically outside the traditional point of care – at home," said Dicks.
"Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare provides healthcare specific capabilities within the Microsoft Cloud that help deliver better experiences, better insights, and ultimately, better care," said Randy Nale, U.S. Healthcare Solutions Leader at Microsoft. "While the solution's capabilities include features targeted at interoperability, healthcare data management (including device produced data), and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Life365 Virtual Care Platform connects those capabilities with hundreds of disparate devices and solutions thru a unified channel into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. In effect, Life365 is the last mile between the platform and the patient."
Life365's Virtual Care Platform integrates to over 400+ OEM medical devices, in a variety of ways (apps, cellular embedded, IoMT hubs, smart devices, smart TVs, voice assist, wearables and more) intended for home, plus a variety of disparate professional services and solutions, including kitting and distribution, that can be bundled together to provide personalized solutions to maximize engagement, adherence and ROI.
The Life365 Virtual Care platform integrates health systems with healthcare solution/service providers and logistics companies to deliver a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging a growing patient population at home – and beyond. The platform enables health professionals to remotely manage patients with a variety of disease states and offers consumer apps for self-managing their health and wellness. Life365 is headed by an experienced, industry recognized team and has been a Microsoft Partner with its previous company creating and integrating one of the first IoMT solutions for Healthcare / Microsoft Health Vault. Life365 is the major patent holder of the next generation of Wearables, Sensors and Patches driven by Machine Learning / AI, driving the next generation of Remote Patient Monitoring to scale. Life365 is a recipient of the 2021 Edison Award for its service with COVID-19 and recently named to the AVIA 2022 Top 50 Remote Monitoring companies.
