MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeMemory.com is the Internet's largest network of obituaries of its kind, offering communities a dedicated platform in which they can create, discover, and share life stories of their loved ones. LifeMemory.com also provides invaluable resources to help consumers navigate the death of loved ones with a wealth of material and sources of knowledge to help guide them through end-of-life arrangements and honor the memory of their loved ones through the creation of tributes.
LifeMemory.com has recently expanded its directory of obituaries, making it easier for consumers to search for and locate their loved ones' life stories. New capabilities also enable consumers to now share their loved ones' life stories through posting their own obituaries, as well as customizing them with various forms of media including personal images and videos to celebrate the memory of their loved ones. LifeMemory.com also now includes obituaries in memoriam to decedents covering news of public figures who recently passed.
Making obituaries for their loved ones empowers consumers with the ability to create lasting reminders of their loved ones as well as enduring tributes to honor the life and legacy of their loved ones. Surviving family members and loved ones of decedents can easily search for their obituaries at their convenience to share in and cherish the memory of deceased loved ones. Obituaries also offer important personal information of decedents including their name, date of birth, date of their passing, their important relationships, life highlights and accomplishments. Especially meaningful to surviving family members and future generations, obituaries provide valuable pieces of family history families can use to build their family trees, and to enhance pursuits of discovering ancestry and genealogy.
LifeMemory.com offers comprehensive content with advice and tips for those coping with the death of loved ones. The articles include guides for dealing with grief, and navigating the grief process, how to offer support to a terminally ill loved one, how to create special homages to pay tribute to loved ones and the importance of creating obituaries and building family trees, etc. Resources such as these provide invaluable support and guidance for those coping with the intensely difficult, and emotionally challenging experience of losing a loved one, helping them on their journey towards healing, peace of mind and closure.
