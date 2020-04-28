- LifeMiles customers will now have access to Miles Care, a unique suite of travel care benefits every time they redeem a flight in LifeMiles.com - With Miles Care, travelers will be able to choose from three different coverage options and receive instant compensation for delayed flights, missed international connections, luggage, medical assistance, among others - Miles Care introduces an innovative hum/bot alle, a mobile conversational platform powered by artificial intelligence, who will simplify claim submissions and deliver real time funds access and instant compensation to enjoy full peace of mind while being away