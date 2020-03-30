PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When local entrepreneur and two-time cancer survivor Shelly Fisher founded One Tough B in 2018, she wanted to remind women that they were their own heroes. "Now more than ever, our community continues to serve as the reminder to stay present, positive and one day at a time we will get through this," Fisher says.
During the coronavirus pandemic, women are finding the connection and support they need through One Tough B products. Customers are purchasing the empowering, affordable jewelry and are sending it to their tribe as a reminder that someone is thinking about them. "Women are reaching out to us on social media and tagging us in photos of themselves and their friends from all over the country wearing their OTB bracelets. It's amazing," says Kristen Chase, director of social media for OTB.
With inspiring social media content that reaches almost 50,000 women, including the Real Women, Real Stories podcast, and The OTB Sisterhood - a more intimate Facebook group where women can ask questions, share ideas, and find support from other like-minded individuals - One Tough B is connecting women when they need it the most.
Any woman who has faced challenges, no matter the size, or who is currently in need of a village is welcome to join the community by subscribing to its weekly podcast, following its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and joining The OTB Sisterhood Facebook group.
Press Contact:
Kristen Chase
One Tough B (OneToughB.com)
kristen@onetoughb.com
About OTB: Located in Conshohocken, PA, OTB is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through their online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, OTB serves to connect and support a positive sense of community.
About Shelly Fisher (Founder): In addition to launching the empowerment brands She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com), One Tough B (OneToughB.com), and the inspiring platform Positivities.com, Shelly also co-authored the book Breaking Sad: What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up, and founded the Herb it Forward Foundation, a scholarship and interactive program for amazing youth, who despite their challenges, want to make the world a better place (www.Herbie.com). Most recently, she launched Girls Nite In Online www.GNIOnline.com, a free site that supports women whose businesses shuttered from COVID-19.