GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifeworks Advisors, a fast-growing independent RIA firm, announced today that the company has launched a new thought leadership video podcast series – The Future of Advice™. Hosted by Ron Bullis, CEO of Lifeworks Advisors, The Future of Advice™ will feature in-depth video interviews with some of the wealth management industry's best known and widely followed executives, innovators and thought leaders providing their personal points of view on the big issues, trends and challenges impacting the future direction of the industry.
"It's widely known that the wealth management industry is changing," said Ron Bullis, CEO of Lifeworks Advisors. "Technology is rapidly evolving and global pandemics can change our business models in the blink of an eye. So, instead of looking back and asking 'How did we become successful?' or 'What's worked for us in the past?' we answer the question: 'what do wealth management firms need to be doing today in order to deliver on the future of advice tomorrow?'"
The Future of Advice™ video podcast series features a compelling lineup of the movers and shakers in the industry – the highly successful innovators that have helped pioneer the independent advisor space as the fastest growing segment in financial services.
Featured Guests:
Marty Bicknell – CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors, a nationally recognized registered investment advisor with over $33.5 billion in assets under advisement
Bill Capuzzi – Chief Executive Officer at Apex Clearing, Bill sets the vision and strategy to help Apex identify and realize new areas of growth and opportunity in a changing landscape for advisors and clients.
Steve Lockshin – Founder and Principal of AdvicePeriod and former Chairman of Convergent Wealth Advisors. He is also the founder and visionary of Vanilla, a tech-enabled platform to automate estate planning for advisors and lawyers.
Michael Nathanson – CEO of The Colony Group, selected ten times by Barron's magazine as one of the top 100 independent financial advisors in the nation and included in Worth magazine's list of the country's top 250 wealth advisors.
Megan Carpenter – CEO and founder of FiComm Partners. She was recently named to the Investment News 40 Under 40 list and her expertise spans over 15 years of helping RIA firms and advisors connect, communicate and engage effectively with their target audiences.
Doug Fritz – Founder of F2 Strategy and former wealth management CTO. His team of experienced wealth management executives address a widening gap between the expectations of affluent clients and their wealth management experience.
Mark Ford – CEO of Castor Abbott, a consulting firm that helps advisors re-think their client acquisition strategies get clear on what they actual do for their clients, and develop winning digital marketing campaigns.
Mark Bruno – Managing Director of ECHELON Partners – the leading investment banking and consulting firm to the wealth and investment management industries. His areas of expertise and focus include valuation, organizational design and assessment, compensation consulting, succession and continuity solutions.
"As part of our commitment to helping advisors evolve and run better businesses in order to provide the best advice to clients, we are excited to bring these dynamic interviews to the everyone," said Bullis. "We are extremely fortunate to work in an industry led by outstanding individuals that continue to give back to others; and I am grateful to these industry leaders for sharing their knowledge and insight."
To learn more about the Lifeworks Advisors platform and to view The Future of Advice™ podcast series, head to http://www.thefutureofadvice.com
About Lifeworks Advisors
Founded by breakaway advisors frustrated with current technology platforms and the way financial advice traditionally has been priced and delivered, Lifeworks Advisors provides a complete, end-to-end, technology platform that seamlessly enables advisors to create their own scalable and winning client experience. Lifeworks Advisors is an innovation hub in the industry, where new ideas, new approaches and new models of doing business are being created by an experienced, inter-disciplinary team of financial advisors, technologists, marketers and business analysts. Growth-minded advisors who are looking for a change to realize their full potential and work with clients in an authentic and transparent way will be the future of Lifeworks Advisors. Join us at http://www.thefutureofadvice.com
