ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Podcasting Day is Sept. 30, and this disruptive $1 billion industry* is hot with 117.8 million listeners and an anticipated annual growth rate of 10 percent. The surge in interest is attributed to: High adoption during the pandemic, technology like smart speakers and increasingly busy lives. With this rise in podcast popularity a record number of podcasts are being produced! As of September 2021, more than 2 million podcasts and 48 million episodes have been recorded.
"Podcasts are a great way to learn new things, pass the time (when you are in traffic or exercising) and entertain yourself," says Eric Holtzclaw, Chief Visionary Partner, Liger Partners, a creative marketing firm and long-time podcaster. "For creators or businesses it is an ideal way to connect, educate and deliver information that their key audiences are interested in, when they want to listen. As the podcast space becomes more congested, creators need to deliver unique, relevant content to win an audience's attention," says Holtzclaw.
Liger Partners offers these tips for better podcasts:
- Paging Studio One – Audio quality matters. When recording make sure that you have a dedicated space that minimizes distractions and background noise. While you don't need to spend a fortune on top-of-the-line recording equipment or software, you should at least have a decent microphone, headset and basic audio editing software to produce good-quality podcasts.
- Hot Topics – Pick podcast topics that your audience is passionate about and subject matter you haven't heard. Be authentic, what do you want to know as a listener? Pick a topic that interests you, and you'll be excited to produce engaging content and come up with new episodes. If your joy around the topic is sincere, you'll attract people who share the same passion. Podcasts should be fun for the host and their audience!
- Know your Audience – There's no way to please everyone, so don't even try. Instead, understand the specific audience who will appreciate your content (e.g., young entrepreneurs, aspiring chefs, Atlanta Braves fans, exhausted mothers) and focus your energies there. Explore other podcasts, forums, and groups targeting the same audience and adopt their best practices. Ask your intended audience for feedback about what they want to hear, then deliver relevant content to them.
- Bedtime Stories – A good story is remembered 22 times more than facts alone, according to researchers at Stanford University. Telling stories is a positive way to engage with your audience. Be entertaining and dynamic, hook your listeners and get them invested in the story's outcome.
- Two-way or No-way – Incorporate ways to get your audience to participate. Ask questions and collect feedback on your website or via your social media platforms. Feature responses on future episodes. Call listeners as "part of the show" to get them on the podcast. Show your commitment to your listeners by taking some of their suggestions for upcoming guests or future podcast topics.
- Say What? – Dig deep to book guests who have different and unique perspectives, who have great stories to tell. Prepare before the show, researching their background, expertise, and unique POV. Develop a list of interesting questions – not "the same old stuff" that every other podcaster asks – to make your discussions fresh, new, and surprising. Make sure your guests are entertaining and dynamic, with engaging stories and real-life advice that will appeal to your specific audience.
- Drop the Mic – Always use the right tone and inflection while interviewing guests. Remember they can't see your reaction so it must be leveraged through your voice and energy levels (unless you are on a video format). And always leave with one more question or teaser for the next show. Leave your audience wanting more. End the show with a cliffhanger.
Liger Partners features full high-quality video and sound production and produces live podcasts from its on-site studio at Perimeter Center. While producing 10-12 podcasts for clients each month, Liger has internal podcasts and host superstars including:
- The Underbrush – Dakota Ward provides valuable real-world marketing and B2B Sales.
- The Claw– The marketing podcasts for C-suite executives hosted by Eric Holtzclaw.
- Stripes with Slike – A podcast about creativity and waffles? Yes, please.
About Liger Partners
Based in Atlanta, Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to a full outside marketing solution crafted to an organization's specific needs. Why the name Liger? Because, much like the creature from the movie Napoleon Dynamite, we're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. … and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Winners of the Best and Brightest Company to Work for in 2021 and the Clutch Award. Connect with us on Linked-in/LigerPartners, @LigerPartners, or Facebook, or visit the website.
