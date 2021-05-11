DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Augmented reality labels are one of the most compelling and exciting areas of product labeling at the moment. This type of product labeling brings the "wow" factor and digital data collection of online shopping into physical space, and can help companies' products stand out against the competition. As part of its ongoing efforts to provide a cutting-edge labeling experience for its customers, Lightning Labels is pleased to offer a proprietary technology for Augmented Reality Labels, which is highly affordable and suitable for companies of any size in various industries.
Augmented Reality Labels Create Digital-Physical Connections
When shoppers point their smartphone cameras at AR labels, they can use their mobile device to experience added digital content. This often takes the form of motion graphics, making it look like the imagery from the label is moving, projecting into three-dimensional space or coming alive. The mainstream acceptance of AR technology has built in recent years, with the initial launch of the game Pokemon Go drawing an especially interested reaction in 2016.
Business leaders wondering how they can create more digital engagement with their shoppers, even when most of their products are focused on brick-and-mortar sales, can turn to AR content. They may find the appeal of the technology goes beyond curiosity and translates to genuine value.
Companies Can Build Products' Appeal Through Custom Augmented Reality Labels
Investing in AR labels is an exciting prospect for businesses across the spectrum of retail brands. In verticals that have already seen labeling innovation such as craft beer brewing and boutique winemaking, AR features can help certain products stand out on crowded store shelves. More so than a standard graphic design element, an AR component can give a product a conceptual hook and make potential buyers spend more time interacting with the item.
There are other value-adding benefits of AR integration in addition to shelf appeal. For example, the fact that customers can use their phone's camera to interact with the AR labels means there is now a digital data trail to show brands how people are interacting with their products. This information can be the fuel for future advertising and marketing efforts.
Lightning Labels is an Ideal Partner Organization
When pressing into new areas of labeling, AR included, companies can improve the quality of their initial efforts by working with experienced third parties such as Lightning Labels. Committed to high-quality customer service, as well as the speed and flexibility that come from all-digital printing, Lightning Labels has spent decades providing customers with access to the latest and most effective labeling technologies and techniques. AR labels are the latest addition to its portfolio of specialty offerings.
