DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most exciting traits of custom product labels is just how many creative designs businesses can come up with. To celebrate the imagination of Lightning Labels customers and show off the possibilities of custom labels, Lightning Labels hosts an annual photo contest.
Now, as Lightning Labels celebrates its 20th year in business, it's time for the 11th edition of the contest. To enter, customers simply submit product label images showing the creations they've made with Lightning Labels' custom label and sticker offerings. The top five submissions will earn not just bragging rights, but also valuable prizes.
Submissions Open for the Photo Contest
Lightning Labels customers can submit images of their custom labeled products before July 1, 2022, by visiting the Lightning Labels contest entry page. The images must depict products with labels printed by Lightning Labels, with labels printed on or after January 1, 2020, being eligible.
The contest serves as a chance for businesses to put their design sensibilities head to head and determine which brand has made the most impressive use of custom labels in recent months. Since winning entries are displayed as an example of Lightning Labels products in action, the competition provides a chance to put a brand's work in front of new audiences.
"Our customers impress us every year with their designs, and we expect our 20th year to bring another amazing selection of entrants," said AnneMarie Campbell, Lightning Labels Vice President of Marketing. "Each new set of submissions, and especially the winners, show off just how much companies can accomplish with custom labels and creativity."
Five Winners Will Be Chosen
The top five entries to the Lightning Labels Photo Contest will earn prizes for their creators, while also being used as public examples of great custom labels in action. This year's prizes include the following:
- Grand prize: Sonos® Arc Soundbar
- Second place: Sony® Megapixel Digital Camera
- Third place: Samsung Smart Monitor Headphones
- Fourth place: Credit toward a Lightning Labels purchase
- Fifth place: Credit toward a Lightning Labels purchase
The full rules of the contest include information such as the judging period, submission process and requirements regarding format and usage of the photos.
In the year when Lightning Labels is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the 11th Annual Photo Contest serves as a chance to also celebrate the accomplishments of Lightning Labels customers. Custom labels provide a blank canvas, and what companies choose to print on those labels is what truly makes them so meaningful.
