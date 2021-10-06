GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lima One Capital, one of the nation's premier money lenders for fix and flip, rental, and multifamily investment property loans, has launched the Real Estate of Things podcast to provide the market with expert insights and analysis on all things real estate.
The Real Estate of Things will air weekly and spotlight prominent figures in real estate investing such as new construction builders, multi-family housing experts, industry titans, market analysts, and more. The initial episode features Roofstock CEO Gary Beasley, who discusses housing affordability and the perceived tensions between homeowners and investors. The second episode focuses on the impacts of eviction moratoria with Jon Hornik, chair of the Private Lender Law group.
The podcast is hosted by Dalton Elliott, Director of Sales and Customer Experience with Lima One Capital. Elliott has been with Lima One Capital since 2015.
"During my time at Lima One Capital, I've learned a lot about real estate from multiple different perspectives, and I'm excited to partner with real estate leaders to supercharge that knowledge," Elliott said. "This podcast will give real stories and insights from those closest to and most successful in Real Estate investing. Our goal is to create a platform that our clients and those around the industry can tune into weekly and gain real tangible benefit from."
Over the past ten years, Lima One Capital has focused on providing an exceptional loan experience, as well as a more flexible approach to real estate lending.
"We're all excited to have launched Real Estate of Things," said Josh Craig, Chief Operating Officer of Lima One Capital. "This podcast isn't just going to be white noise—it's going to be jam-packed with insights and analysis. We're proud to bring this to market and continue cementing Lima One as the premier real estate lender and thought leader in the nation."
The Real Estate of Things podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts, and full videos are available on Lima One Capital's YouTube channel. More information on the podcast as well as links to the platforms it streams on, can be found at limaone.com/podcast/.
About Lima One Capital
Since its inception in 2011, Lima One Capital has funded over $3 billion in loans for real estate investors who are building, improving, and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation. Lima One's core loan products are New Construction loans for ground-up construction, in-fill, specs, and model homes; Fix and Flip, a 13-month bridge loan for investors who are buying, renovating, and selling properties; Rental property and portfolio loans for purchasing or refinancing residential rental properties; and Multifamily bridge lending for the purchase, rehab, or refinance of 5+ unit multifamily properties. For more information, visit limaone.com.
Media Contact
John Boyanoski, Complete PR, +1 864-275-7985, jboyanoski@completepr.net
SOURCE Lima One Capital