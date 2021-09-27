SINGAPORE, Sep. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limpid, a monetization platform for mobile and OTT/Connected TV (CTV) publishers, has entered into a business partnership with Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Limpid has selected Pixalate to implement further anti-ad fraud measures to avoid ad fraud schemes and ensure high-quality traffic.
Limpid develops and operates apps, and monetizes them with video ads. Limpid works in mobile, OTT, and video environments. As ad fraud schemes become a growing concern in the advertising industry, Limpid is working with Pixalate to increase its anti-ad fraud efforts in order to provide reliable, quality traffic to its advertisers. Limpid will utilize Pixalate's Analytics tool to measure invalid traffic (IVT) across its platform, providing deep insights into the root cause of potentially fraudulent activity to help Limpid provide robust coverage for its customers.
Limpid is built around the fundamentals of continuous improvement and disruption. The company, which started as a boutique agency for app and web publishers, now has seven owned and operated (O&O) CTV channels on Roku and an active community of over 150k influencers across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Limpid helps creators monetize their social presence with its unique programmatic platform. Over the years, the company has invested parallelly in new and traditional media channels. Limpid also caters to the growing needs of app and web publishers by providing them innovative ways to maximize the yield on existing user bases.
"We will keep investing heavily in the most innovative technologies out there in order to eliminate fraud and ensure our clients with quality and real users watching their ads," says Jitesh Bisht, Limpid's CEO. "As ad-fraud is getting more sophisticated, our technologies keep our customers one step ahead."
"APAC advertisers are under attack from ad fraud schemes across all devices, with an increased focus on emerging channels like Connected TV (CTV)," said Alvin Ling, Pixalate's Director of Customer Success, APAC. "Pixalate holds Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation across 20+ measurement areas, including 12 distinct Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics, to guard against fraudsters' favorite attacks, and we applaud Limpid for working diligently to improve quality across their platform as ad fraud risks continue to grow in the region."
About Limpid
Limpid is a holistic platform for video and interactive ads and provides global partners with infinite premium inventory on demand while developing and operating apps. With over 350 million monthly impressions, Limpid specializes in assembling tailored solutions precisely designated to the advertiser's unique needs. Limpid's proprietary technology, LIMPACT, drives data-driven actionable insights to the advertisers in real-time. http://limpid.tv/
About Pixalate
Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. http://www.pixalate.com
