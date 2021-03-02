MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook": an efficacious narrative that hopes to bring enlightenment to Christians concerning their purpose in life through self-reflection and unveiling God's will. "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook" is the creation of published author Linda C. Triska, a licensed and ordained minister and founder and CEO of It's Beginning to Rain Ministries, Inc.
Triska shares, "'The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook' is a must for all Christians who are serious about living out heaven's blueprint for their lives. It is a hands-on, practical guide to help readers identify their spiritual gifts, which will ultimately lead to the discovery of their purpose and destiny.
This workbook contains the following tools that will take believers on a journey of self-discovery to live out the perfect will of God designed especially for them:
- The Personal Spiritual Gifts Assessment that will target each person's gift-mix
- The Fruit of the Spirit Self-Evaluation that will point out strengths and weaknesses in one's spiritual walk
- Worksheets that correlate to Section 2 in the main book, 'The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts,' for individual or classroom Bible study
- Guide sheets that will help connect one's spiritual gifts to his or her destiny
Find out why on earth you were placed on this earth today!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda C. Triska's new book is a pivotal reminder for believers to constantly search for their life's true meaning in God to partake in His spiritual gifts that lead to fulfillment and illumination.
Readers are invited to a journey of faith and understanding of God's gifts and promises that bring human life to fruition and purpose according to His design.
View the synopsis of "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
