ROANOKE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Rector, is an interior designer and an English/ESL teacher, has completed her new book "Peace, Love, and Haiku": an inclusive book of poetry that is for kids as well as adults.
Linda Rector writes, "Do you catch yourself drifting off and daydreaming during your break at school or work? These are the snippets of life that remain in your subconscious and come to the surface when you have the time to take a break and just dream on. It is time we all take the time to love, and we all need more peace these days. I hope this will bring you a true sense of joy and transports you to those places that are comforting and familiar. Blessings to you all and remember to believe in Peace, Love, and Haiku!"
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Rector's invaluable work describes those places everyone go in their minds when they have a moment to daydream or to contemplate their past. Come along with the author as she visits some of those familiar places and enjoys the sounds and sights of the past.
Readers who wish to experience this beautiful book can purchase "Peace, Love, and Haiku" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
