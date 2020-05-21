PALM DESERT, Calif. and CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones & Terwilliger Galleries will release a new collection of paintings by Los Angeles artist Lindsay Goodwin on its website Saturday May 23, 2020.  A preview of 13 paintings was released to the gallery's client list with a successful response.  Four paintings and a commission were sold in the first 24 hours of the preview.

Los Angeles artist Lindsay Goodwin spent three months in Europe last summer, painting, sketching and gathering photos to compose a beautiful collection of paintings for Jones & Terwilliger Galleries' annual Spring exhibition.

With the uncertainty of the timing of gallery doors being open by the show date, the gallery pivoted to create its first virtual exhibition. 

The new collection is exquisite! Goodwin's inviting interiors welcome the viewer to travel to intimate locations in France, Italy, England, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

This year, Goodwin introduces her exhibition from her Santa Monica studio, describing her inspiration and location at her easel, as well as producing time-lapsed videos from beginning to end. 

"We hope this studio tour will allow you to get a sense of Lindsay's delightful personality, her love of painting, and her process while in the sanctuary of your home," says gallery owner Patricia Terwilliger.

Jones & Terwilliger Galleries was established by Barbara Jones and Patricia Terwilliger in 1997.  The fine art gallery showcases over 60 internationally recognized artists.  Two locations serve art lovers and collectors in Carmel-by-the Sea and Palm Desert, California.  The gallery ships artwork all over the globe.

To watch Lindsay Goodwin's three minute video tour, get access to the preview paintings, and be notified when the full collection goes live Saturday May 23, 2020, visit the Jones & Terwilliger Galleries Preview Website at www.jtgalleries.com

