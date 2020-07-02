LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The influential print publication and online platform, Music Industry Quarterly, is making some exciting news and additions to its organization. The most recent and notable change is the promotion of Lindsay Guion (who joined the team in April of 2019) from Executive Publisher and Managing Partner to President and COO.
Music Industry Quarterly, serving the music industry for over 10 years, has cemented its status as a bridge between music creatives, industry executives, and the high-level professionals who run it. The Music Industry Quarterly website features all of its archived publications, current industry news, music reviews, and interviews with artists and industry power brokers. Consciously aligning itself with music-based conferences, performance rights organizations, and various industry-related events, Music Industry Quarterly is an incredible resource for everyone in the music industry.
"Lindsay is set to bring a fresh and intricate directive to the Music Industry Quarterly brand," says David Mitchell, its Publisher and CEO. "He is a forward-thinker with an unshakable work ethic. Lindsay possesses a penchant for identifying untapped business opportunities, and he has a knack for upscale presentation, style and branding; traits needed to take us to the next level."
As the Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GUION PARTNERS, a management and consultancy firm that works closely with high-profile clients from all sectors of media, Lindsay's experiences are diverse. His company has ventures in the fields of legal, sports, entertainment, media, technology, and real estate. Lindsay's roots have always been firmly planted in music. The music subsidiary of his company, GMUSIC GROUP, has allowed Lindsay to work with both rising and Grammy award-winning artists, all while helping these musicians accumulate over a billion total streams on popular streaming platforms. With over 20 years of business experience, Lindsay built a dynamic cross-sectional management and consultancy firm, delivering sound strategies to all of his clientele. Having studied at both Georgetown and Harvard, Lindsay believes in research and divergent thinking, and he brings this distinct outlook and focus to all of his endeavors.
