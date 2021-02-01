ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
In the supply chain, IoT asset tracking solutions improve productivity, reduce downtime, decrease reliance on human capital, enhance compliance assurance and more. However, it's imperative that industrial leaders understand how to best capitalize on IoT investments and remain privy to ever-evolving IoT trends, best practices and solutions.
Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, and Eric Simone, CEO of Clearblade, the industry-leading IoT Edge application software company, will present a one-hour webinar to discuss emerging trends in the IoT space. Aiming to empower attendees to make informed decisions before investing in IoT asset tracking, Proctor and Simone will examine how IoT asset tracking powers accurate positioning for indoors, outdoors and everywhere between.
By attending the webinar, participants will gain knowledge of:
- New ways to leverage IoT with enhanced asset tracking hardware
- How to gain a competitive advantage using the latest IoT to broaden your market space
- Strategies to reduce organizational and operating costs while improving safety
- Why tracking all of your assets finally makes financial sense
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021
Time 12:00 p.m. E.T.
This is a virtual event. For more information, please visit:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8503655227227430669
To learn more about Link Labs, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies, assets and people. With nearly 30 patented technologies, its flagship platform, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Through the seamless integration of innovative software and hardware, extreme low energy (XLE) local and field networks and industry standard protocols, AirFinder is proven to reduce IoT deployment times from months to days while lowering cost of ownership by 50-90%. Trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions, Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and was founded in 2014 by a group of veteran engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, who had worked together on a variety of projects for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community and the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Link Labs