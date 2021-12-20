CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the intersection of faith and popular culture lies Link2Us, a new lifestyle publication providing readers with a blueprint for living their best and most authentic lives. The new magazine delivers fresh and engaging content, including health and wellness news, finance tips, style trends and more, with faith and inspiration at its core. Founded in 2019, Link2Us will debut on newsstands nationwide on December 21, 2021, featuring cover star and ABC's The Bachelor alum, Madison Prewett.
In the new Winter 2022 Issue, Prewett, author of Made for This Moment: Standing Firm With Strength, Grace and Courage, discusses life after The Bachelor, and how she's using her new found notoriety to inspire others to stay true to themselves. Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian Hip Hop artist, Lecrae discusses his journey from trauma to triumph, as depicted in his latest book, I am Restored. And, the publication's "Better Living" section covers the intersection of faith and mental wellness, while its culture section highlights the latest in beauty, style and entertainment.
Editor-in-Chief, Judith Manigault birthed the magazine's concept while on a quest to find faith-based content that spoke to the issues of everyday life in a contemporary and relevant way. After combing through an airport newsstand, she noticed a lack in print offerings that filled this space, and decided to act. "With Link2Us, I wanted to create a relatable resource to help men and women do life, and do it well," said Judith. "We hope to provide readers with a roadmap for finding balance in today's hurried and connected world, while keeping faith at center stage."
The Link2Us Winter 2022 Issue will be available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and newsstands across the U.S. beginning on December 21st, and at Chapters and Indigo, Canada's largest bookseller starting on January 3rd. For more information, please visit link2usmag-stand.com, or follow Link2U on Facebook at Link2Us Magazine, and on Instagram at @link2usmag.
