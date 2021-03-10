PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alternative cloud computing provider Linode announced that it added 15 new pre-built applications and services to the Linode Marketplace for One-Click Apps in the first quarter of 2021.
The Linode Marketplace is a platform for independent developers and small businesses to provide their products to Linode customers. Linode also provides its own one-click apps to help developers implement faster and more efficiently. New services this quarter include:
- Mist provides open source multi-cloud management, making it easier for developers to manage multiple cloud services without lock-in
- Zabbix, a scalable all-in-one monitoring solutions for IT resources
- Gitea for running a self-hosted, open source version of Git for software development
- RabbitMQ, a popular open source message broker
- OpenLiteSpeed Wordpress, an open source web server for Wordpress
- Cloudron for self-hosting web applications including open source office productivity apps, code hosting, chat and social apps
- FileCloud Community Edition for enterprise-class file sharing and storage
- Discourse for forum and community management
- Webuzo, a control panel for LAMP stack web and system application deployment and management
"Linode Marketplace is a free service we provide to help developers get better visibility and reach for the apps they build," said Jonathan Hill, Vice President of Revenue Operations at Linode. "And for those consuming the apps, we make it as simple as clicking a button to deploy. It's exciting to see marketplaces like ours grow as developers recognize the value alternative cloud providers provide in a market dominated by hyperscale providers where they are often invisible."
Linode's approach is based on helping customers around their challenges, including cost-effective hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. To support this, Linode and Mist collaborated to add Mist's open source multi-cloud management service as a One-Click App on Linode Marketplace.
"Companies need help around managing multiple cloud services, and they don't want to be tied to any one cloud provider. Working with Linode, we can help companies achieve their goals around multi-cloud management," said Chris Psaltis, CEO and Co-founder at Mist.io.
"Linode's customers want to deploy their web servers quickly, so we put together our own offering on Marketplace to help. Our OpenLiteSpeed Wordpress Server instance has already been implemented by customers and surpassed our expectations. We will collaborate with Linode around launching new services on Marketplace in the future as well," said George Wang, President, LiteSpeed Technologies.
About Linode
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers.
Media Contact
Robert Cathey, Cathey Communications, 865-386-6118, robert@cathey.co
SOURCE Linode