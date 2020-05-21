Fourth Quarter Revenue was $944 Million; Operating Loss was $12 Million; Net Loss Attributable to Lionsgate Shareholders was $45 Million or $0.20 Diluted Net Loss per Share Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.21 with Adjusted OIBDA of $126 Million Fourth Quarter Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities was $180 Million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $175 Million Company's Global Over-the-Top Paid Subscribers Increased to 10.6 Million (Including STARZPLAY Arabia) in the Quarter, Driven by Strong Sequential Quarter Gains at Starz to 6.8 Million Domestic OTT Paid Subscribers