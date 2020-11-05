Revenue was $745.0 Million; Net Loss Attributable to Lionsgate Shareholders was $18.4 Million or Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.08; Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.33 Operating Income was $29.7 Million and Adjusted OIBDA was $156.0 Million Global OTT Subscribers Grew by 2.3 Million in the Quarter, Reaching 13.7 Million Trailing 12-Month Library Revenues Grew to Record $738.5 Million