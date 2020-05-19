SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its full year financial results for fiscal 2020 at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf200521OrPx2lYU.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday afternoon, May 21, by clicking the same link.
