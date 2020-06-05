SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate today announced a June 24 re-opening of its critically-acclaimed world's first "vertical" theme park in Novotown on China's Henqin Island near Hong Kong and Macau. The park features one-of-a-kind immersive attractions based on such motion picture blockbusters as The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Now You See Me and more.
The date coincides with China's popular "Dragon Boat" long holiday weekend celebration.
"We're pleased to welcome our cast members and guests back to Lionsgate Entertainment World and glad we can accommodate the tremendous pent up demand for this type of experience," said Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President and Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment. "The health and safety of our employees and theme park guests is paramount. We've worked carefully and thoughtfully to implement appropriate measures and procedures to ensure our guests will once again enjoy all of the Lionsgate movie adventures the park brings to life."
With extensive health and safety precautions, operational partner Village Roadshow Theme Parks will be able to re-open Lionsgate Entertainment World® at 50 percent capacity. For instance, its "one guest one disinfection" policy assures that every VR headset, table, countertop, ride, etc. will be disinfected following every use. Additionally, cashless/digital payment for tickets, merchandise and food will be implemented.
To help support all heroes in healthcare during this time, Lionsgate Entertainment World® will also be offering complimentary admission to all Healthcare workers who show their official healthcare documentation and identification through December 31, 2020.
About Lionsgate Location- Based Entertainment
The diversified portfolio of Lionsgate-branded attractions and events that have debuted in the past three years include the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate Dubai theme park, the Official Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, the Now You See Me Live touring magic show and La La Land live-to-film global concert tours. Additionally, Lionsgate has multiple live experiences in development and is also adapting several of its acclaimed intellectual properties to the Broadway stage, including the long-running television series Nashville and the film sensation Wonder.
ABOUT LIONSGATE
The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. Lionsgate film and television properties also support a global network of location-based entertainment and other branded attractions as well as a robust video game business. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.
CONTACT:
Jim Yeager (breakwhitelight for Lionsgate)
jim@breakwhitelight.com
Office: 424-644-0225
Cell: 818/264-6812