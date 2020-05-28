Ed_Asner.jpg

Multi-Emmy Award winning veteran actor, Ed Asner, hosts 'ASK ED!' on Saturday, June 13, 2020 during the HEAR Now ONLINE Festival, where festival online attendees get the rare opportunity to ask about audio theatre performance techniques...from a guy who works in television! To submit your questions, visit hearnowfestival.org

 By HEAR Now Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the eight-year history of the preeminent Kansas City-based audio fiction and arts festival in the U.S., the 'HEAR Now' Festival will hold its audio equivalent of a film festival…ONLINE. For four days in June (June 11-14, 2020), in an effort to overwhelm the creative stifling of coast-to-coast stay-at-home orders, 'HEAR Now ONLINE' will include audio arts luminaries teaching face-to-face audio storytelling, audiobook narration, and audio production workshops while awarding accolades on some of the best audio storytelling performers in the audio arts industry.

'HEAR Now ONLINE' will include multiple celebrity participants in the audio arts, among them, special celebrity guest, Ed Asner, who has won more Emmy awards than any other male performer in history. In an industry first, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00pm - 2:00pm (CT), 'HEAR Now ONLINE' presents: 'ASK ED!'a special live video session with the legendary actor whose illustrious career includes a plethora of audio plays, animated series, and feature animated films. Hosted by Audie Award-winning Best Female Narrator, Julia Whelan, 'ASK ED!' gives online attendees, from wherever they're huddled down, the rare opportunity to ask questions and learn insider secrets about audio theatre performing… from a guy who works in television. Email Ed Asner with your questions: hearnowsubmissions2020@gmail.com. Submission deadline: June 9, 2020.

HEAR Now is the audio equivalent of a film festival for contemporary audio storytelling in all its forms: live and scripted solo performances; multi-voiced, classic radio drama; experimental narrative; and more. For the past eight years, the three-day festival has offered a multi-faceted program showcasing the many genres of audio fiction and sound art storytelling in venues throughout Kansas City, MO. The festival, a project of the National Audio Theatre Festivals (NATF), and sponsored by support from the Missouri Arts Council and the Radio Drama Network, presents audio fiction programs that exemplify traditions of craftsmanship, as well as aesthetic and technological innovation. 

Many of the events at this year's 'HEAR Now ONLINE,' are free. For a nominal fee, participants can reserve limited space in multiple workshops such as 'Creating and Podcasting Short-Form Audio Fiction' and 'Marketing Through Creative Coaching' as well as rub digital elbows with major audio theatre producers in the 'Producers Meet & Greet.' To reserve tickets: hearnowfestival.org.

Contact: Ralph Scott 
PH: (707) 971-9419

 

