HAMBURG, Germany, Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudoku definitely belongs to the best known puzzle games worldwide. With simple rules that get you started quickly, and a surprising logic that's deep enough to keep millions of players engaged every day, it deserves its place among the classics.

Now comes Mondoku, a new kind of number puzzle that takes its root in Sudoku and brings new life to its success formula. Mondoku is more than a spin-off of its great ancestor. Inspired by the works of famous Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, this new Sudoku variant surely is the most stylish way to exercise your brain. Mondoku departs from the strict 9x9 grid and captivates with its intriguing geometry. It boasts with color and style – each Mondoku puzzle is almost a piece of art on its own!

Mondoku will be released this summer and will be completely free to download. The game's website

http://www.mondoku.app already offers the option for pre-registration, so you can be amongst the first to install, and get a free welcome gift when you do.

