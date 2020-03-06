NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICON, a monthly men's fashion and lifestyle magazine based out of Milan, Italy, today released a special March edition shot and produced by the world-renowned American fashion photographer and filmmaker Bruce Weber. The issue features an exclusive 100-page collection of the prolific artist's photographs of contemporary cultural icons as well as a short film, "Everybody's Coming to My House," with music by David Bryne from his show American Utopia created by Weber for the magazine's website.
"The wonderful thing about working on this project and series of photographs, new and old, was the realization that so many of the people that I know in the film and movie world were doing philanthropic work long ago without any publicity," said Bruce Weber. "They have big hearts and they wanted to do something good out in the world. It was an amazing discovery for me to find out these actors who did such excellent work early in their careers, and continue to do so, were completing the circle by engaging in charitable work."
The collection focuses on spotlighting the philanthropic work of celebrities with whom Weber has collaborated throughout his career, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Combs, Thomas Brandon Lee, and Christy Turlington. It features black-and-white and color images of each celebrity interspersed with breathtaking natural and man-made landscapes. The issue has three cover designs: one, a portrait done of Weber by David Bowie in Capetown; two, a cover featuring brothers Antonio and Piero Cerbone-Teoli who attend the Frank Senatra High School for film; and the third cover of Actor, Brandon Lee with Hero, one of the Super Collies having breakfast.
Weber, an award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist, is known for his groundbreaking advertising campaigns for fashion brands including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Pirelli, Abercrombie & Fitch, Armani, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gianni Versace, as well as his editorial work for AmericanVogue, Italian Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Life, Interview, and Rolling Stone magazines. His work, which has spanned nearly four decades, is widely credited with having challenged and helped redefine traditional perceptions of masculinity. Weber has also produced four feature-length films, a dozen short films, and multiple music videos.
The March edition is now on the shelves in Italy and available online worldwide at https://www.iconmagazine.it/.
