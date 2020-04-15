Customers Can Also "Pie It Forward" to Local Hospitals, Police Stations, and Fire Departments Using the Little Caesars App
- Little Caesars has set up a national fund to combine efforts with franchisees to give up to 250,000 pizza slices in their local communities
- Customers can join the effort by using the Little Caesars app to send a pizza to medical personnel, police, and firefighters in their local areas
- Little Caesars recently announced contactless delivery and pickup through the Little Caesars app
TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain that recently launched contactless delivery and carry-out, and its independent franchisees will give 250,000 slices of pizza to healthcare workers, police and firefighters across Canada. A national fund has been set up by Little Caesars Canada and with the combined efforts of Little Caesars franchisees, 250,000 pizza slices will be given directly to the communities in which they operate. The pizzas will be given to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the country beginning today and will continue to be delivered throughout the following weeks.
"Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes," says Dave Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. "Together with our franchisees across Canada, we want to give back directly to the communities they serve. Little Caesars is a family company and so, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how - by delivering a wholesome meal."
Starting Monday, when customers use the Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.ca, they can "Pie it Forward" by buying a pizza to give to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments at checkout. The customer-purchased pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow.
Little Caesars recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and Pizza Portal pickup. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree Fahrenheit (245-degree Celsius) ovens to ensure food safety and not touched as food goes into the box. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal pickup surfaces, phones, and cash registers.
ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA
Little Caesar of Canada ULC, is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first restaurant in Canada in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.
