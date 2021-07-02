NORCROSS, Ga., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Kanvas Studios is pleased to serve podcasters in the greater Atlanta area in search of professional-grade podcasting facilities and services. A one-stop-shop for podcasting, the impressive suites and experienced staff work to help make podcasts look and sound optimal. Whether launching a brand new podcast series or looking to improve upon an already established one, Live Kanvas Studios features a variety of services and facilities designed specifically for podcasts and podcasters.

Live Kanvas Studios offers two separate podcasting rooms that vary in features and size. Both rooms are sound treated and feature headphones, mics, laptop connections and screens for branding purposes. Each session comes with a technical director to assist with the setting up, recording and running of the show, and clients leave with the finished recording on the same day. For people seeking a bit more guidance and involvement in their podcast, Live Kanvas Studios also offer podcast production services, with a technical director providing full-service production support for the show.

Podcasting has exploded in popularity over the last few decades, with many taking to the format for its attainable do-it-yourself nature. The accessibility of inexpensive microphones and recording equipment make basic amateur podcasting relatively simple, but increasing the production quality takes a specialized expertise that the staff at Live Kanvas are eager to provide their clientele with.

"We are dedicated to bringing our clients' vision to life," said the company. "Our one-stop-shop facility has been thoughtfully designed with producers and filmmakers in mind. With all of your production needs under one roof, Live Kanvas Studios saves you time and money."

About Live Kanvas Studios 

Live Kanvas Studios is a one-stop-shop for a variety of services pertaining to podcasting, live streaming, audio and video editing, voice over engineering and more. Their specialized facilities and knowledgeable staff make them a unique resource for people in the greater Atlanta community, helping podcasters and beyond elevate their content to new tiers of quality professionalism. Learn more about the company at livekanvasstudios.com.

