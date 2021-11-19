ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sierra College Music Department is proud to present "Jazz Night" on Tuesday November 30, 7:300pm, in Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College Rocklin Campus, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA.
The Sierra College Vocal and Instrumental Jazz Ensembles, directed by Dr. Kim Osteen-Petreshock and Greg McLaughlin will provide an eclectic and exciting evening of instrumental and vocal jazz music celebrating the return of live music to the Sierra College Rocklin campus.
Works to be performed include "Freedom Jazz Dance," by Eddie Harris, "Caravan," by Duke Ellington, "Big Dipper,' by Thad Jones, and "Moondance," by Van Morrison. Prepare to Swing!
Tickets will be available at the door one half hour prior to curtain for $10 for General Admission, and $8 Student/Senior/Veteran.
For more information about this concert please contact Greg McLaughlin in the Sierra College Music Department at gmclaughlin@sierracollege.edu, or visit http://www.sierracollege.edu.
For current Sierra College health and safety regulations please see http://www.sierracollege.edu/covid19
About Sierra College
Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu
